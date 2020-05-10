Pivotal Research Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price decreased by Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UAA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,594,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 39.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

