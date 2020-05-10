Pivotal Research Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 15,594,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 39.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

