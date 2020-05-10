PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Trading Down 6.7%

PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

PLAYTECH PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

