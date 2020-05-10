PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. PPL also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 6,193,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,999. PPL has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a hold rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.57.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

