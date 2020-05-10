Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will post sales of $316.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.09 million and the highest is $327.20 million. Premier posted sales of $316.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 3,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 524,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,666. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

