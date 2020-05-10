Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Pretium Resources reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

Shares of PVG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.54. 1,578,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,102. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $70,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

