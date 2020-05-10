ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Gap Down to $41.93

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.80, but opened at $41.93. ProShares Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 2,378,280 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 973.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 298,756 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $2,454,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

