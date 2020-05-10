PTT Exploration and Production PCL (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Shares Up 25.1%

PTT Exploration and Production PCL (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)’s stock price was up 25.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

PTT Exploration and Production PCL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It IS also involved in foreign gas pipeline transportation; and investment in projects connected to the energy business. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

