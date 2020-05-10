PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

