QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,281 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 348,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,014 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 85,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,892,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

