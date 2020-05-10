Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Down to $4.27

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.27. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 6,067,178 shares.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RWT shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $482.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,962,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.
