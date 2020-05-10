Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Down to $4.27

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.27. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 6,067,178 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RWT shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $482.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,962,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

