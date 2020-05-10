Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP) Shares Down 30%

Reign Sapphire Corp (OTCMKTS:RGNP)’s share price fell 30% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 113,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Reign Sapphire Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGNP)

Reign Sapphire Corp. is engaged in the business of processing rough sapphires and gem cutting to manufacture jewelry. It includes rings, pendants, watches, bracelets, and cuff links using a variety of metals and finishes. The company offers its products under the brands Reign Sapphire, Millennials, Coordinates Collection and Le Bloc.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reign Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reign Sapphire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.