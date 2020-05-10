Relex Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Relex token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Relex has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Relex has a market cap of $139,177.49 and approximately $1,234.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Relex alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.32 or 0.02126983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00175697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00070103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00043475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,880,589,110 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.