Robert W. Baird Boosts Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $9.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zynga from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.77. 14,722,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 721,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 13,797.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,915,000 after buying an additional 22,697,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Zynga by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,241,000 after buying an additional 3,796,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

