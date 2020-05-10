Robert W. Baird Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $162.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.87.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $11.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.05. 5,469,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $494,564.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075,995 shares of company stock worth $33,957,783. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wayfair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after buying an additional 2,193,617 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after buying an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,329,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,342,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.