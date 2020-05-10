Robert W. Baird Increases Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $47.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Shares of WH stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. 1,363,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after buying an additional 390,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,531,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after buying an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,324,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,242,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after buying an additional 282,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

