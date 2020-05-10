Robert W. Baird Raises Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $47.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WH. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,924. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after acquiring an additional 390,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,531,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,005 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,324,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after acquiring an additional 282,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

