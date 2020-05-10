ROOBEE Achieves Market Cap of $3.04 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $672,279.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00043891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.03734299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00055457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008720 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,755,812 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

