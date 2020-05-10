Rosenblatt Securities Raises A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $44.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a strong sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 1,156,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,133. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

