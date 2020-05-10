Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.45.

Shares of TWLO traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $182.39. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,863,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $39,760,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,997,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

