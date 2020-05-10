Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $22.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.38.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 2,921,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,216. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 62,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,924,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,534,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

