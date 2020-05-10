Royal Bank of Canada Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $52.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra raised Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

UBER stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. 69,126,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,525,778. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $6,776,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

