Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target to $7.00

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 160.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,405. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.86.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

