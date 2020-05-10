Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $22.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.75% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNM. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,216. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

