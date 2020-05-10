Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMB. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,301,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,831,293. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

