RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $8,495.73 or 0.99988830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $421,201.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001942 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 191 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

