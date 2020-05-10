SafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $464,456.61 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $464,456.61 and $23.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00826548 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00028607 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00274474 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00152619 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002002 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.