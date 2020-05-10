salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375,444 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 35,755 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.7% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of salesforce.com worth $198,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,506 shares of company stock valued at $64,309,853. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.90. 5,403,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,446. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.54, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

