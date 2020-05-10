Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report sales of $58.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.60 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $238.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.75 million to $241.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $250.25 million, with estimates ranging from $237.54 million to $258.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Saul Centers stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.37. 42,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $728.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 449.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

