Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Purchases 627,171 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 687.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,171 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Medtronic worth $64,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

