Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.64. 334,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

