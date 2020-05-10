Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, Bibox and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $435,797.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016465 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011178 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004923 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,043,925 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, GDAC, BitForex, DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.