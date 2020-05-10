ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 3.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $249,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,605,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,906 shares of company stock valued at $114,974,131 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.79. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $387.60. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

