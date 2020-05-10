Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Announces Earnings Results

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 657,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,308. Servicesource International has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

In other Servicesource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 110,409 shares of company stock worth $84,751. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SREV. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Servicesource International from $2.25 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.