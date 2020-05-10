Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million.

SREV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 657,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,308. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Servicesource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 110,409 shares of company stock worth $84,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SREV shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Servicesource International from $2.25 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

