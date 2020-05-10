Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.37 Million

Analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report sales of $13.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.33 million and the highest is $13.40 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $10.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $55.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.06 million to $55.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.84 million, with estimates ranging from $66.17 million to $67.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 33.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

SMSI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 959,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,981. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.