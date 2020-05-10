Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDXAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sodexo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Sodexo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

