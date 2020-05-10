Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.
Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. 367,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.
SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.