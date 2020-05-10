Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. 367,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,270.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

