SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $10.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.31 and its 200 day moving average is $339.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

