Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.91 million.Stamps.com also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.00-5.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities began coverage on Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP stock traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.87. 811,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.56. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $204.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $683,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.