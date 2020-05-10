Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Standex Int’l’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SXI stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 135,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,083. Standex Int’l has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $81.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Standex Int’l from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

