State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 43,156 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Paypal worth $150,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,037,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

