State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 19,661 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $154,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 399.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 451,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 143.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $6.07 on Friday, hitting $333.01. 1,613,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.54 and a 200-day moving average of $314.23. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

