State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,928 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 943,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $133,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.26. 2,191,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,091. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

