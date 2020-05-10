Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 22,919 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 274.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $53,052,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,674,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,820,000 after acquiring an additional 107,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.