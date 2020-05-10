Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,037,000 after acquiring an additional 142,581 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 6,434,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

