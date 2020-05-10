Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 67,976 American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,562,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,199,000 after buying an additional 5,168,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after buying an additional 1,996,814 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,541,000 after buying an additional 1,800,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.08.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 9,829,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,878,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.38. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

