Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 27,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total value of $2,067,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,506 shares of company stock worth $64,309,853 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,403,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,446. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.