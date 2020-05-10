Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 15,632 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.92. 4,355,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,372. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.