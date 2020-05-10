Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,648 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,623,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,176,288,000 after purchasing an additional 118,481 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,052. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.